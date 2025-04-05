Lobbying Update: $70,000 of UL LLC D/B/A UL SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of UL LLC D/B/A UL SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Lithium-ion battery safety."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ULS Insider Trading Activity

ULS insiders have traded $ULS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GITTE SCHJOTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,325 shares for an estimated $1,619,764 .

. ALBERTO UGGETTI (EVP & CCO) sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $102,714

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ULS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of ULS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ULS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ULS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ULS forecast page.

ULS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ULS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $51.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $62.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.