Lobbying Update: $70,000 of THOMSON REUTERS lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of THOMSON REUTERS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues of interest to the information industries; access to public record information; issues related to data privacy and cybersecurity; federal data privacy legislation; federal government funding; artificial intelligence (AI) legislation, regulation and federal action plan; issues related to the prevention of improper payments in government programs; federal tax issues."
TRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of TRI stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 4,977,006 shares (+139.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $798,212,222
- FMR LLC removed 1,042,298 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,163,753
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 896,730 shares (+93.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,817,557
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 560,450 shares (+74.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,884,971
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 516,605 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,853,109
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 494,921 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,375,429
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 395,481 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,427,242
