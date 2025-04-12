Lobbying Update: $70,000 of THOMSON REUTERS lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of THOMSON REUTERS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues of interest to the information industries; access to public record information; issues related to data privacy and cybersecurity; federal data privacy legislation; federal government funding; artificial intelligence (AI) legislation, regulation and federal action plan; issues related to the prevention of improper payments in government programs; federal tax issues."

TRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of TRI stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

