Lobbying Update: $70,000 of REVVITY INC. (FORMERLY PERKINELMER INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of REVVITY INC. (FORMERLY PERKINELMER INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Diagnostic test reimbursement and policies; Proposals related to newborn screening; Proposals related to pandemic preparedness; H.R. 8882, To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat amounts paid for private umbilical cord blood, or umbilical cord tissue, banking services as medical care expenses"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

RVTY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RVTY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVTY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $50,000 on 02/28.

on 02/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

RVTY Insider Trading Activity

RVTY insiders have traded $RVTY stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAHLAD R. SINGH (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,365 shares for an estimated $2,134,365 .

. JOEL S GOLDBERG (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,170 shares for an estimated $1,922,512 .

. TAJINDER S VOHRA (Please See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 11,953 shares for an estimated $1,430,654 .

. MICHELLE MCMURRY-HEATH sold 1,970 shares for an estimated $235,395

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RVTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of RVTY stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RVTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVTY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RVTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVTY forecast page.

RVTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVTY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RVTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $140.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $130.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Paul Knight from KeyBanc set a target price of $132.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.