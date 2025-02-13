Lobbying Update: $70,000 of RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC (FORMERLY REGISTERED AS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA) lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of RBC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC (FORMERLY REGISTERED AS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to capital framework and liquidity requirements for banks. Issues related to deposit insurance.

Issues related to tax reform, including the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), infrastructure finance, and revisions to international tax policy.

Issues related to treasury clearing rulemaking. Issues related to conflicts of interest rulemaking. Issues related to US insider trading disclosure requirements."

RY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of RY stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

