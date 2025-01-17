Lobbying Update: $70,000 of PRA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of PRA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to debt collection and debt buying Issues related to call blocking and labeling"

PRAA Insider Trading Activity

PRAA insiders have traded $PRAA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEIR OLSEN purchased 11,750 shares for an estimated $251,332

PRAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of PRAA stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

