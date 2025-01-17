Lobbying Update: $70,000 of PRA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of PRA GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to debt collection and debt buying Issues related to call blocking and labeling"
PRAA Insider Trading Activity
PRAA insiders have traded $PRAA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEIR OLSEN purchased 11,750 shares for an estimated $251,332
PRAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of PRAA stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 266,379 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,956,234
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 165,059 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,690,719
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 137,799 shares (+86.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,081,185
- MORGAN STANLEY added 111,005 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,482,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 99,995 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,235,888
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 90,884 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,032,166
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 83,411 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,865,069
