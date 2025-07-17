Lobbying Update: $70,000 of ORACLE AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of ORACLE AMERICA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Raise awareness in Congress and the Administration regarding Oracle products and technology, and provide advice on key policy issues important to Oracle, including procurement policy, tax policy, technology policy, and intellectual property policy.

Raise awareness in Congress and the Administration regarding Oracle products and technology, and provide advice on key policy issues important to Oracle, including procurement policy, tax policy, technology policy, and intellectual property policy."

ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ORCL Insider Trading Activity

ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,615 institutional investors add shares of ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $221.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $300.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $250.0 on 06/30/2025

