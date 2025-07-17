Lobbying Update: $70,000 of OMEGA FLEX INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of OMEGA FLEX INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Trade Policy
OFLX Insider Trading Activity
OFLX insiders have traded $OFLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN R HOBEN (Executive Chairman) sold 972 shares for an estimated $30,666
- EDWIN B. MORAN (President) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,860
OFLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of OFLX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 120,038 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,174,921
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 101,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,514,658
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 69,255 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,408,688
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 67,772 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,357,110
- MORGAN STANLEY added 32,803 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,140,888
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 19,612 shares (+152.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $682,105
- INSPIRE INVESTING, LLC removed 19,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $666,454
