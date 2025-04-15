Lobbying Update: $70,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to transparency and accountability to ticket sales pricing.

Issues related to transparency and accounting related to ticket sales pricing; Issues related to competition enforcement.

Issues related to safety and security surrounding Venues.

Issues related to implementation of FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (P.L. 118-63), including drone issues."

LYV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.

LYV Insider Trading Activity

LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON sold 500 shares for an estimated $61,475

LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of LYV stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LYV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

