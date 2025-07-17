Lobbying Update: $70,000 of LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advance Legend Biotech's interests with respect to educating member of Congress on the importance of the role of biotechnology in healthcare"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
LEGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of LEGN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 7,506,934 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,710,270
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,749,683 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,296,744
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,469,440 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,858,099
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,203,871 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,847,343
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 989,635 shares (+6732.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,578,315
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 898,534 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,487,258
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 679,073 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,040,946
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LEGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEGN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/17/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LEGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LEGN forecast page.
LEGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEGN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LEGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $75.0 on 07/17/2025
- Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 07/10/2025
- Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 07/02/2025
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 05/14/2025
- Rick Bienkowski from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 05/14/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 04/22/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.