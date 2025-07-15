Lobbying Update: $70,000 of THE KROGER CO. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of THE KROGER CO. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitoring provisions in the reauthorization of the Farm Bill.

Issues related to payments for retailers, interchange and routing. Monitoring the implementation of the INFORM Consumers Act, and the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

Discussions involving pending business transactions and labor relations."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

KR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

KR Insider Trading Activity

KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,568 shares for an estimated $17,125,750 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 138,186 shares for an estimated $9,337,220 .

. GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,786 shares for an estimated $4,792,919 .

. CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,534 shares for an estimated $4,237,215 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,106 shares for an estimated $2,861,713 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,508 shares for an estimated $1,906,779 .

. CLYDE R MOORE sold 26,814 shares for an estimated $1,890,387

KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 622 institutional investors add shares of KR stock to their portfolio, and 611 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR forecast page.

KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $74.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $82.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $67.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $78.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.