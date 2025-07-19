Lobbying Update: $70,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES L.L.C. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES L.L.C. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to international trade

Issues affecting the computer technology industry, such as online consumer protection, privacy, competition, and cloud computing

General tax issues related to technology including digital service taxation"

GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 260,000 shares for an estimated $43,867,940 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,454 shares for an estimated $5,244,383 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,211 shares for an estimated $1,142,974 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $345,883 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $119,382.

GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,359 institutional investors add shares of GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $215.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $196.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $208.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $177.0 on 07/08/2025

