Lobbying Update: $70,000 of GOODWIN PROCTER LLP O/B/O OF MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of GOODWIN PROCTER LLP O/B/O OF MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; Securities & Exchange Commission; Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, FY 25

MPW Insider Trading Activity

MPW insiders have traded $MPW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL G STEWART sold 32,780 shares for an estimated $178,978

JAMES KEVIN HANNA (Senior VP, Controller & CAO) sold 11,641 shares for an estimated $43,304

ROSA HANDLEY HOOPER (SVP of Operations) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $11,010

MPW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of MPW stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MPW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

