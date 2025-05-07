Lobbying Update: $70,000 of FREEDOM HOLDING CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of FREEDOM HOLDING CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Matters relating to financial services.

HR 3611, Kazakhstan Permanent Normal Trade Relations Act of 2023."

FRHC Insider Trading Activity

FRHC insiders have traded $FRHC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVGENY LER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $78,223,895 .

. ROBERT WOTCZAK (Pres & CEO - Prime Executions) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,650 shares for an estimated $3,446,480 .

. AZAMAT YERDESSOV (Freedom Life Chief Exec. Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,037,190 .

. SERGEY LUKYANOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,901 shares for an estimated $1,243,913 .

. AIDOS ZHUMAGULOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,227 shares for an estimated $1,045,050 .

. KAIRAT BAKIBAYEVICH AKHMETOV (see below*) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,100 shares for an estimated $734,300 .

. RENAT TUKANOV (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $429,024.

FRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of FRHC stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

