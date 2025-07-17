Lobbying Update: $70,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General issues related to electric utility operations; discussions related to infrastructure permitting reforms; general electric utility, commercial nuclear, and LIHEAP issues included in FY26 appropriations bills - Energy and Water Development and Labor HHS; electric utility-related issues in H.R. 1 - the One Big Beautiful Bill"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ETR Insider Trading Activity

ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839

PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491

KIMBERLY A. FONTAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,890 shares for an estimated $2,285,585

PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978

ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464

JASON CHAPMAN sold 3,466 shares for an estimated $294,644

DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ sold 3,220 shares for an estimated $266,100

ELIECER VIAMONTES sold 767 shares for an estimated $64,711

BRIAN W ELLIS sold 647 shares for an estimated $53,261

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 554 institutional investors add shares of ETR stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ETR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ETR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR forecast page.

ETR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $88.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $102.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $96.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $86.0 on 02/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.