Lobbying Update: $70,000 of CUMMINS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of CUMMINS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor and discuss corporate tax issues including P.L.117-58, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 and Inflation Reduction Act.

Discuss the implementation of P.L.117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act and P.L.117-58.

Monitor electric vehicle and battery legislation.

Monitor and discuss appropriations related to the Department of Energy for FY26."

CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

CMI Insider Trading Activity

CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,489 shares for an estimated $2,357,525 .

. DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696 .

. LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081 .

. JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 657 institutional investors add shares of CMI stock to their portfolio, and 634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

CMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $390.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $408.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $372.0 on 11/06/2024

