Stocks
CRML

Lobbying Update: $70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

July 10, 2025 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically.
Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically.
Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically
Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically
Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically
Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CRML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of CRML stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CRML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.