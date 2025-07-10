Lobbying Update: $70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically.

Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically.

Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically

Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically

Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically

Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CRML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of CRML stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.