Lobbying Update: $70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of CRITICAL METALS CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advocacy for policy and funding support for U.S government partnerships to secure and process critical minerals, including rare earths, domestically.
CRML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of CRML stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. removed 1,086,122 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,509,709
- LINDEN ADVISORS LP added 625,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $868,749
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 308,200 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,397
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $416,999
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,000
- PEAK6 LLC added 179,422 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,396
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 167,905 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,387
