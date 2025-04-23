Lobbying Update: $70,000 of COEUR MINING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of COEUR MINING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"mining, federal lands issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CDE Insider Trading Activity

CDE insiders have traded $CDE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS S WHELAN (SVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,500

PARAMITA DAS has made 2 purchases buying 1,535 shares for an estimated $8,887 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of CDE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CDE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CDE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDE forecast page.

CDE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.875.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.5 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Mike Kozak from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.25 on 11/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.