Lobbying Update: $70,000 of COEUR MINING INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of COEUR MINING INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"mining, federal lands issues"
CDE Insider Trading Activity
CDE insiders have traded $CDE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS S WHELAN (SVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,500
- PARAMITA DAS has made 2 purchases buying 1,535 shares for an estimated $8,887 and 0 sales.
CDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of CDE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 4,080,600 shares (+404.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,341,032
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 3,710,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,224,357
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,321,503 shares (+283.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,998,997
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,178,785 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,182,650
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,073,288 shares (+351.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,579,207
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,948,880 shares (+12934.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,867,593
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,726,203 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,593,881
CDE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/07/2024
CDE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.875.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.5 on 04/02/2025
- Mike Kozak from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.25 on 11/07/2024
