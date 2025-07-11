Lobbying Update: $70,000 of CLARK STREET ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF IONQ INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of CLARK STREET ASSOCIATES ON BEHALF OF IONQ INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 4016, FY 2026 Defense Appropriations bill - issues related to quantum technology.

H.R. 4016, FY 2026 Defense Appropriations bill - issues related to quantum technology; unnumbered FY 2026 Energy and Water Appropriations bill - issues related to quantum technology.

Unnumbered National Quantum Initiative reauthorization bill - all provisions; S. 579, Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act - all provisions; unnumbered FY 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill - issues related to quantum technology."

IONQ Insider Trading Activity

IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,013,278 shares for an estimated $268,900,667 .

. MASI NICCOLO DE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,606,780 shares for an estimated $105,185,174 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 353,088 shares for an estimated $13,978,599 .

. RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 151,430 shares for an estimated $5,817,864 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

INDER M SINGH sold 43,391 shares for an estimated $1,699,872

KATHRYN K. CHOU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,696 shares for an estimated $1,270,668 .

. WENDY THOMAS sold 16,696 shares for an estimated $658,296

ROBERT T. CARDILLO sold 10,058 shares for an estimated $404,578

GABRIELLE B TOLEDANO sold 792 shares for an estimated $32,868

IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IONQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IONQ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

IONQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONQ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $IONQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $55.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Scott Fessler from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Alex Platt from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 04/14/2025

