Lobbying Update: $70,000 of BLINK CHARGING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of BLINK CHARGING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Discussed Section 30(c) Alternative Fuel Property Tax Credit (26 U.S. Code 30C) and implementation of the tax credit with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and Federal agency officials. Continued to research and provide input on the U.S. Access Board's proposed rulemaking for EV charging accessibility.
Discussed implementation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program with Congressional staff, Federal agency officials and career civil servants (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Pub. L. 117-58)."
BLNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 2,151,575 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,990,689
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 997,188 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,386,091
- MAN GROUP PLC added 450,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,303
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 372,725 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,049
- LARSON FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 353,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $323,952
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 334,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,251
- IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LTD removed 307,524 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,458
BLNK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
