Lobbying Update: $70,000 of BLINK CHARGING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of BLINK CHARGING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussed Section 30(c) Alternative Fuel Property Tax Credit (26 U.S. Code 30C) and implementation of the tax credit with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and Federal agency officials. Continued to research and provide input on the U.S. Access Board's proposed rulemaking for EV charging accessibility.

Discussed implementation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program with Congressional staff, Federal agency officials and career civil servants (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Pub. L. 117-58)."

BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLNK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLNK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

