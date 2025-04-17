Lobbying Update: $70,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to corporate tax and energy tax policy, particularly related to implementation of Pub. Law No. 117-169; interaction between the OECD Inclusive Framework and U.S. tax policy.
Issues related to clean energy initiatives and corporate energy-related policies."
BRK.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of BRK.A stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP added 145,983 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,402,744,360
- BALDWIN WEALTH PARTNERS LLC/MA removed 17,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,276,135,808
- CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 10,142 shares (+101420.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,905,890,640
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,206 shares (+360300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,906,709,520
- COURT PLACE ADVISORS, LLC removed 4,096 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,789,048,320
- 360 FINANCIAL, INC. added 3,813 shares (+381300.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,596,347,960
- ENGLISH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,484 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,372,325,280
