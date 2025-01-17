Lobbying Update: $70,000 of ATI INC. (F/K/A ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED) lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of ATI INC. (F/K/A ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Specialty Metals Clause, 10 U.S. Code 4863. As related to exceptions relating to agreements with foreign governments.

S. 4015/H.R. 8012, Securing Americas Titanium Manufacturing Act (whole bill) Federal policy related to U.S. duties on imports of titanium sponge."

ATI Insider Trading Activity

ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,979,500 .

. TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) sold 2,598 shares for an estimated $155,918

ATI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of ATI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

