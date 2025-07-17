Stocks
Lobbying Update: $70,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

July 17, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

$70,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"- Proposals related to corporate tax issues, legislation regarding ag/domestic manufacturing, and alcohol related tax policies - HR 1707/Grown in America Act
Monitor international trade and tariff activity
Differentiation of beer and liquor in tax and regulations
Issues related to seeking transparency around dietary guidelines review and revision process"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BUD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of BUD stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BUD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BUD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BUD forecast page.


