Lobbying Update: $70,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor tax proposals in P.L. 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and legislative and regulatory actions related to tax.

Monitor proposals on data privacy, including H.R. 1165 the Data Privacy Act of 2023, data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Monitor legislation and developments related to climate change and climate risk finance."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AIG Insider Trading Activity

AIG insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 678 shares for an estimated $51,309 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AIG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of AIG stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.