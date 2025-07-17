Lobbying Update: $70,000 of AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$70,000 of AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to autonomous vehicles, in general; Issues related to connected vehicles, in general; Issues related to privacy, in general; Issues related to implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58), vehicle safety provisions and climate and electrification provisions; Issues related to implementation of clean energy and electrification provisions and international and corporate tax provisions in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Vehicle safety, in general.

Issues regarding patents, in general; Issues related to Standard Essential Patents; Issues related to vehicle data, specifically the Vehicle Data Access Caucus; Issues related to data privacy; Issues related to H.R. 906 - REPAIR Act.

Issues regarding greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards, in general; Issues related to implementation of clean energy and electrification provisions and international and corporate tax provisions in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169).

Issues regarding implementation of electric vehicle tax credits (30B and 30D) and alternative fuel infrastructure tax credit (30C); Issues pertaining to implementation of EV tax credits, implementation of clean energy and electrification provisions and corporate and international tax provisions; Issues related to implementation of clean energy and electrification provisions and international and corporate tax provisions in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169).

Issues related to the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (PL 117-167); H.R. 8818 - American Privacy Rights Act of 2024.

Issues related to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, in general; The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58), Implementation of issues related to climate and electrification provisions, Climate title; Issues related to implementation of clean energy and electrification provisions and international and corporate tax provisions in relation to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169); Clean energy and electrification provisions and corporate and international tax provisions; Autonomous Vehicles in general; Connected Vehicles in general; Issues related to critical minerals; Issues related to FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (PL 118-63), in general; S. 4299 - She DRIVES Act; Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles.

Issues related to workforce in general.

Issues related to the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (PL 117-167).

Issues related to Safety Standard for Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle and Utility Task/Terrain Vehicle Debris Penetration Hazards; Vehicle safety, in general; H.R. 8773 - Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2025; Issues related to CPSC and off-road safety; Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles.

Issues related to auto lending in general.

Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (PL 118-63)."

HMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of HMC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

