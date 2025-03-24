Lobbying Update: $690,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$690,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Small & medium sized enterprise export promotion

Rights holder protection and anti-counterfeit initiatives

Small & medium sized enterprise and agriculture export promotion; U.S. brand export promotion

Foreign direct investment generally

Consumer product safety and e-commerce best practices

Technology policy issues, no specific legislation; discussions regarding Alibaba corporate restructuring.

Discussions regarding the Company's travel and tourism business

E-commerce best practices regarding personal protection product safety

Potential legislative and regulatory actions regarding access to U.S. capital markets"

BABA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 0 sales.

on 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 01/31, 10/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

BABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 517 institutional investors add shares of BABA stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BABA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/22/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/07/2024

BABA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BABA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BABA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jiong Shao from Barclays set a target price of $137.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Gary Yu from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 10/09/2024

on 10/09/2024 Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $136.0 on 09/30/2024

