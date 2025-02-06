Lobbying Update: $680,000 of GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (INCLUDING SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed

$680,000 of GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (INCLUDING SUBSIDIARIES) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to FY25 NASA Aeronautics appropriations. Issues related to FY25 Transportation appropriations. Issues related to aviation safety oversight. Issues related to environment and sustainability policy and funding in the aviation sector. Issues related to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization legislation.

Issues related to military engine and component programs. Issues related to defense appropriations, FY25. Issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act for FY25 and prior-year NDAA implementation. Issues related to additive manufacturing. Issues related to materials technology. Issues related to Hypersonics.

Issues related to Corporate Tax Reform. Issues related to the Taxation of International Operations. Issues related to the OECD's Inclusive Framework.

Issues related to sanctions and Trade Controls Policy. Issues related to CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.). Issues related to development finance and commercial diplomacy. Issues related to China 301 tariffs and China-related trade controls and regulations. Issues related to trade and tariffs. Issues related to international security cooperation."

GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

GE Insider Trading Activity

GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635 .

. RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550 shares for an estimated $2,772,443 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910

GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of GE stock to their portfolio, and 956 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.