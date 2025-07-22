Lobbying Update: $680,000 of ALLY FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$680,000 of ALLY FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Proposals regarding financial regulatory reform implementation for consumer financial products. Proposals to amend the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. Financial literacy and education efforts. Proposals related to the regulation of deposit accounts. Proposals regarding financial regulatory reform.
Proposals regarding consumer financial protection and insurance products regulation.
Proposals related to taxation legislation and the impact on financial institutions and bank holding companies, including reporting obligations; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L.117-169) implementation."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ALLY Insider Trading Activity
ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 27,300 shares for an estimated $1,006,156 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097
- STEPHANIE N RICHARD (Chief Risk Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $257,120
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ALLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,961,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,881,346
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 5,045,796 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,020,180
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,729,881 shares (+267.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,558,760
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,196,506 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,106,573
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,818,242 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,311,285
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,680,808 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,299,067
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,585,705 shares (+409.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,830,661
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ALLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALLY forecast page.
ALLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 06/13/2025
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/21/2025
- Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 04/21/2025
- Brandon Berman from B of A Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.