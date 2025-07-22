Lobbying Update: $680,000 of ALLY FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed

$680,000 of ALLY FINANCIAL INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposals regarding financial regulatory reform implementation for consumer financial products. Proposals to amend the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. Financial literacy and education efforts. Proposals related to the regulation of deposit accounts. Proposals regarding financial regulatory reform.

Proposals regarding consumer financial protection and insurance products regulation.

Proposals related to taxation legislation and the impact on financial institutions and bank holding companies, including reporting obligations; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L.117-169) implementation."

ALLY Insider Trading Activity

ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 27,300 shares for an estimated $1,006,156 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097

STEPHANIE N RICHARD (Chief Risk Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $257,120

ALLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

ALLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $44.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Brandon Berman from B of A Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/07/2025

