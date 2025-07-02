Lobbying Update: $650,000 of NASDAQ INC lobbying was just disclosed

$650,000 of NASDAQ INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitoring legislation seeking to regulate AI, machine learning, and other technology tools used in the financial services arena; Transparency and accuracy of proxy advisors; Public company regulations. Legislative reforms to improve capital formation (Venture Exchange), H.R 2441 - Improving Disclosure for Investors Act of 2025, H.R. 2624 (118th Congress), H.R. - To lower the aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity necessary for an issuer to qualify as a well-known seasoned issuer (discussion draft in 119th Congress), H.R. - To amend the Securities Act of 1933 to expand the ability to use testing the waters and confidential draft registration submissions, and for other purposes (discussion draft in 119th Congress), H.R. 2576 (118th Congress), H.R. 2610 (118th Congress), H.R. 2608 (118th Congress), H.R. 2603 (118th Congress), H.R. 6623 - Main Street Growth Act (118th Congress), legislation on 10-Q optionality; Federal financial transaction tax: S. 1990 (118th Congress) and H.R. 4119 - Tax on Wall Street Speculation Act of 2023; Digital asset regulatory reform, CLARITY Act, FIT21, S. 2597 - Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2023; Equity market structure and SECs rulemaking on market structure, Regulation NMS, market data, regulation of Exchange pricing: SECs proposed elimination of volume based tiered pricing in the equities markets; Reform of SRO rulemaking; defend trading incentives such as exchange rebate programs; H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill: monitor R&D tax credit and other items effecting the capital markets; Highlighting Nasdaqs anti-financial crime software solutions and policies aimed at those issues."

NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,364 shares for an estimated $1,535,544 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,106 shares for an estimated $173,534.

NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 487 institutional investors add shares of NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $96.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 01/09/2025

