Lobbying Update: $65,000 of GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$65,000 of GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Supporting improvements to the National Air Space and upgrading the Air Traffic Control system

Supporting inclusion of the SAF 45Z producers tax credit in the Reconciliation bill

End the 9/11 Diversion Fee Additional funding for Customs and Border Protection agents Supportive of TSA's use of Facial Recognition Technology

Raising concerns of declining international travel to the U.S. Implementation of Bio metric Exit Ending the diversion of the 9/11 Security Fee

Ending the 9/11 Security Fee Supporting improvements to the National Air Space and Air Traffic Control system upgrade Passenger Rail improvements"

GBTG Insider Trading Activity

GBTG insiders have traded $GBTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GREGORY OHARA sold 517,130 shares for an estimated $4,126,697

GBTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of GBTG stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GBTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

