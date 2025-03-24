Lobbying Update: $65,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$65,000 of COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to oncology, Medicare coverage, domestic production of essential drugs, supply chain security, PILLS Act

Issues related to drug development, oncology, IRA implementation, supply chain security, BIOSECURE as a policy matter, PILLS Act, and domestic production of essential drugs. Strategic National Stockpile of acute radiation syndrome medical counter measures. Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response."

CHRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of CHRS stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

