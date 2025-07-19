Lobbying Update: $630,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$630,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Public Law 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, issues related to implementation, tax credits and foreign entity of concern

Issues related to trade and mineral supply

H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4); H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026; issues related to lithium batteries

Issues related to critical minerals development and oil field brine lithium development (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)

Issues related to mineral supply (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)"

ALB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

ALB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of ALB stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/11/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/20/2025

ALB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $87.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Deckelbaum from TD Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025

