Lobbying Update: $630,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$630,000 of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Public Law 117-169, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, issues related to implementation, tax credits and foreign entity of concern
Issues related to trade and mineral supply
H.R.1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law No: 119-4); H.R.4016, Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026; issues related to lithium batteries
Issues related to critical minerals development and oil field brine lithium development (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)
Issues related to mineral supply (Andrew Sady-Kennedy engaged in lobbying only at US House and US Senate)"
ALB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ALB stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.
ALB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of ALB stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,331,694 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,928,601
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,259,480 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,727,749
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,736,466 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,060,281
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,635,004 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,752,988
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 687,356 shares (+785.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,503,379
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 663,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,815,302
- INVESCO LTD. added 606,958 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,713,115
ALB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/11/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/20/2025
ALB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALB recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ALB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025
- Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $87.0 on 07/14/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $65.0 on 05/06/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 05/06/2025
- David Deckelbaum from TD Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025
