Lobbying Update: $62,561 of SMURFIT WESTROCK(FKA WESTROCK) lobbying was just disclosed

$62,561 of SMURFIT WESTROCK(FKA WESTROCK) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S.361 STEWARD Act H.R.2145, Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act Truth in Recycling Act of 2025 (discussion draft) Packaging and Claims Knowledge Act (discussion draft) Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (discussion draft) S.897 and H.R.1918, Farewell to Foam Act General recycling policy and education, including extended producer responsibility and chemical recycling Rep. Tonka Packaging EPR Discussion Draft Research for Environmental Uses and Sustainable Economies (REUSE) Act (S.2150)

Issues related to subsidies impacting commonly recycled paper, including waste to energy subsidies. Cultivating Investment in Recycling and Circular Local Economies Act of 2025 (CIRCULAR Act)(Discussion Draft)

FY 2026 Energy and Water appropriations FY 2026 Interior and Environment appropriations"

SW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

SW Insider Trading Activity

SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120

KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828

IRIAL FINAN purchased 15,180 shares for an estimated $595,181

ALVARO HENAO (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,604

SW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SW in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

SW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Morton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $63.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 05/02/2025

