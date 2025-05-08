Lobbying Update: $620,000 of ILLUMINA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$620,000 of ILLUMINA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R.1968: Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; all provisions
Discussions related to National Institutes of Health funding Discussions related to Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) regulation
Discussions related to Disease Detection"
ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 04/01.
ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 14,481,232 shares (+408.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,935,127,032
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,340,712 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,372,090
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 1,309,114 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,936,903
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,239,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,669,529
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,093,191 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,083,113
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 996,589 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,069,371
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 978,414 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,627,366
ILMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
ILMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025
