Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Advocacy before the Biden Administration on technology issues."
ZM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 0 sales.
ZM Insider Trading Activity
ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 1,068,454 shares for an estimated $84,927,055.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $2,946,189.
- APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,392 shares for an estimated $1,688,921.
- VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,435 shares for an estimated $1,158,479.
- SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,963 shares for an estimated $242,844.
- SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,668 shares for an estimated $208,701.
ZM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of ZM stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 7,665,992 shares (+495.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $625,621,607
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,084,643 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,127,715
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 1,523,515 shares (+286.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,334,059
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,247,717 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,826,184
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,228,687 shares (+170.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,273,146
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 925,387 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,520,833
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 780,446 shares (+357.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,692,198
ZM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/26/2024
