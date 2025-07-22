Lobbying Update: $60,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General trade issues."
POOL Insider Trading Activity
POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250.
- HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
- JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $385,245
POOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 865,311 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,471,756
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 530,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,734,732
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 455,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,901,141
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 259,065 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $75,512,266
- BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL removed 190,741 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,722,397
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 160,420 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,069,707
- MORGAN STANLEY added 158,272 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,385,891
POOL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
POOL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/08/2025
- Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $322.0 on 04/28/2025
- Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $350.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $310.0 on 04/25/2025
- W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $330.0 on 04/23/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $344.0 on 04/01/2025
