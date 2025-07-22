Lobbying Update: $60,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General trade issues."

POOL Insider Trading Activity

POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $385,245

POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $326.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $320.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $322.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Trey Grooms from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $350.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $310.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $330.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $344.0 on 04/01/2025

