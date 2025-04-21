Lobbying Update: $60,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Securing permanent Master Limited Partnership (MLP) status for Westlake products and byproducts."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WLK Insider Trading Activity

WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID TSUNG-HUNG CHAO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $453,388.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of WLK stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WLK forecast page.

WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $132.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $135.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $165.0 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.