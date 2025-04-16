Lobbying Update: $60,000 of WALKER & DUNLOP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of WALKER & DUNLOP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Low income housing tax credits, housing policy and mortgage financing issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WD Insider Trading Activity

WD insiders have traded $WD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M WALKER (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,508,671 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of WD stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.