Lobbying Update: $60,000 of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Broadband Deployment and Investment; Universal Service Reform; Net Neutrality and online privacy issues.

Assist on corporate tax matters including clarifications with respect to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; Issues related to the corporate tax rate."

VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

VZ Insider Trading Activity

VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,469 institutional investors add shares of VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $50.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 03/25/2025

