Lobbying Update: $60,000 of UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Job training; federal education funding."

UTI Insider Trading Activity

UTI insiders have traded $UTI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,134,369 shares for an estimated $126,304,273 .

. SHERRELL SMITH (EVP, Chief Academic Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 106,773 shares for an estimated $2,910,733 .

. JEROME ALAN GRANT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 56,492 shares for an estimated $1,909,429

CHRISTOPHER E. KEVANE (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,400 shares for an estimated $1,003,260 .

. TODD A HITCHCOCK (EVP/COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,500 shares for an estimated $917,470 .

. GEORGE W. BROCHICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $411,799.

UTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of UTI stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

UTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $36.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Jasper Bibb from Truist Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $38.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Steve Frankel from Rosenblatt set a target price of $36.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/06/2025

