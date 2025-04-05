Lobbying Update: $60,000 of UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

UNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/03, 01/29, 12/13 and 0 sales.

on 02/03, 01/29, 12/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.

UNP Insider Trading Activity

UNP insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000

CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.

UNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,068 institutional investors add shares of UNP stock to their portfolio, and 1,141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

UNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025

