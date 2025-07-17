Lobbying Update: $60,000 of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tariffs and trade.

Issues related to postal losses.

H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act; Issues related to Tax Relief for American Families and Workers.

Issues related to federal land use.

Issues related to tariffs and trade."

TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TSCO Insider Trading Activity

TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,455 shares for an estimated $5,007,590 .

. III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

DENISE L JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,180 shares for an estimated $516,715 .

. MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.

TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 515 institutional investors add shares of TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TSCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSCO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Justin Kleber from Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025

