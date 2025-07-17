Lobbying Update: $60,000 of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to tariffs and trade.
Issues related to postal losses.
H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act; Issues related to Tax Relief for American Families and Workers.
Issues related to federal land use.
Issues related to tariffs and trade."
TSCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 06/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 06/06, 05/27, 05/13, 05/05, 02/09 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
TSCO Insider Trading Activity
TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN S ESTEP (EVP Chief Merchandise Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,455 shares for an estimated $5,007,590.
- III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106
- COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198
- KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176
- DENISE L JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,180 shares for an estimated $516,715.
- MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472.
- MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,660 shares for an estimated $367,536.
TSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 515 institutional investors add shares of TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,122,373 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,442,752
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,815,520 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,235,152
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,597,450 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,119,495
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,408,373 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,701,352
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,365,032 shares (+101.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,313,263
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,016,373 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,102,152
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,724,813 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,037,196
TSCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSCO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
TSCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 07/16/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025
- Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025
- Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025
- David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $58.0 on 04/25/2025
- Justin Kleber from Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/25/2025
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025
