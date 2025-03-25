Lobbying Update: $60,000 of TIMKEN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of TIMKEN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues

manufacturing issues"

TKR Insider Trading Activity

TKR insiders have traded $TKR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD G KYLE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 88,144 shares for an estimated $6,808,766 .

. PHILIP D. FRACASSA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,500

TKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of TKR stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

TKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $91.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Michael Shilsky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $99.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Steve Barger from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 10/14/2024

