Lobbying Update: $60,000 of TERADYNE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of TERADYNE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Export control regulation interpretation."

TER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TER stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/03.

TER Insider Trading Activity

TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $139,712 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

TER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of TER stock to their portfolio, and 397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TER in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/13/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

TER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $102.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $74.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $133.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 03/12/2025

