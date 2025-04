Lobbying Update: $60,000 of TEMPUS AI INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of TEMPUS AI INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare AI"

TEM Insider Trading Activity

TEM insiders have traded $TEM stock on the open market 215 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 215 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P LEFKOFSKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 6,323,497 shares for an estimated $361,002,025 .

. SKY VENTURES LLC RED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,950,000 shares for an estimated $79,762,500 .

. BRADLEY A KEYWELL has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,341,884 shares for an estimated $50,134,512 .

. THEODORE LEONSIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $16,494,839 .

. RYAN FUKUSHIMA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 202,747 shares for an estimated $9,607,642 .

. ERIK PHELPS (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 163,188 shares for an estimated $9,583,835 .

. ANDREW POLOVIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 146,494 shares for an estimated $9,262,143 .

. JAMES WILLIAM ROGERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 149,555 shares for an estimated $7,960,777 .

. SCOTT GOTTLIEB has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 55,675 shares for an estimated $2,674,142 .

. RYAN M BARTOLUCCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,846 shares for an estimated $1,816,356 .

. JENNIFER A DOUDNA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,811 shares for an estimated $622,471 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $576,278 .

. NADJA WEST has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,443 shares for an estimated $414,309 .

. DAVID R EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $92,008.

TEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

TEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $60.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Daniel Arias from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $65.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Ryan Macdonald from Needham set a target price of $56.0 on 11/05/2024

