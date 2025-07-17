Lobbying Update: $60,000 of T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14 The One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 2089 and S. 1839, Generating Retirement Ownership Through Long-Term Holding (GROWTH) Act. H.R. 6938 and S. 3976, Tax Relief for Victims of Crimes, Scams, and Disasters Act H.R. 1013 and S. 424 , the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Education Institutions Act of 2025 Private assets in DC plans Retirement income options Litigation reform for ERISA class actions Social Security

TROW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TROW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

TROW Insider Trading Activity

TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318 .

. ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119

JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,145 shares for an estimated $220,844 .

. DOROTHY C SAWYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $190,860

TROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of TROW stock to their portfolio, and 560 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TROW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/14/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/03/2025

TROW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $104.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $80.0 on 04/11/2025

