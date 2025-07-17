Lobbying Update: $60,000 of T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 1, An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14 The One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 2089 and S. 1839, Generating Retirement Ownership Through Long-Term Holding (GROWTH) Act. H.R. 6938 and S. 3976, Tax Relief for Victims of Crimes, Scams, and Disasters Act H.R. 1013 and S. 424 , the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Education Institutions Act of 2025 Private assets in DC plans Retirement income options Litigation reform for ERISA class actions Social Security
TROW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TROW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
TROW Insider Trading Activity
TROW insiders have traded $TROW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARIF HUSAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,112 shares for an estimated $449,318.
- ROBERT F. MACLELLAN sold 3,955 shares for an estimated $362,119
- JESSICA M HIEBLER (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,145 shares for an estimated $220,844.
- DOROTHY C SAWYER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $190,860
TROW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 476 institutional investors add shares of TROW stock to their portfolio, and 560 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,586,976 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,665,485
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,035,865 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,164,917
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 887,956 shares (+714.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,576,517
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 821,411 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,463,028
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 554,479 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,939,985
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 519,075 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,687,420
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 481,096 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,198,289
TROW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TROW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/14/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/03/2025
TROW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TROW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $TROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 07/16/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/16/2025
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/11/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $104.0 on 07/02/2025
- Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 04/14/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $80.0 on 04/11/2025
