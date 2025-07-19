Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SYNOPSYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SYNOPSYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"2025 tax debate and R&D tax amortization. H.R.1 One Big Beautiful Bill

Issues related to implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act (Public Law 117-167), including provisions related to workforce development, semiconductor R&D, and STEM education for semiconductor and software fields.

Artificial Intelligence legislation

Issues related to export controls, including the Remote Access Security Act (RASA): H.R. 2683 and the Chip Security Act: S. 1705/H.R. 3447. Issues related to outbound investment, including the Foreign Investment Guardrails to Help Thwart (FIGHT) China Act of 2025: S. 1053/H.R. 2246."

SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

SNPS Insider Trading Activity

SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,732 shares for an estimated $10,475,754 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,010 shares for an estimated $4,245,645 .

. SHELAGH GLASER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,310 shares for an estimated $3,550,608.

SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 670 institutional investors add shares of SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

SNPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNPS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $612.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $625.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $660.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $620.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $610.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $625.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $615.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $550.0 on 04/28/2025

