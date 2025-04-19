Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SUNRUN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SUNRUN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Rooftop solar permitting improvements and funding

Net metering issues

Implementation of P.L. 117-169 (Inflation Reduction Act of 2022)."

RUN Insider Trading Activity

RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 209,166 shares for an estimated $1,968,422 .

. EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,600

MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,403 shares for an estimated $363,662 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,467 shares for an estimated $214,030 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,427 shares for an estimated $206,230 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,178 shares for an estimated $132,122 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,729 shares for an estimated $18,379

RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of RUN stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 11/11/2024

