Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Congressional - FERC Relations, Climate, Energy, Environmental Legislation, Tax
SO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/03, 11/07 and 0 sales.
SO Insider Trading Activity
SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,549,692.
- KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532
- JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440
- STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000
- MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,295 shares for an estimated $201,314.
- STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212
- CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738
SO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 977 institutional investors add shares of SO stock to their portfolio, and 807 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 14,543,154 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,197,192,437
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,307,527 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,275,622
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,252,999 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,786,877
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,245,816 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,195,573
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,308,980 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,075,233
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,147,937 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,818,173
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,137,749 shares (+430.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,979,497
SO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/12/2024
