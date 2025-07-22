Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SOLVENTUM lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SOLVENTUM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General issue monitoring related to trade and tariff policy.

General issue monitoring related to medical, dental, and health information systems research and development.

General issue monitoring related to healthcare policy. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act Issues related to healthcare in the FY26 Appropriations process.

General issue monitoring related to Medicare and Medicaid policy. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act

General issue monitoring related to medical, dental, and health information systems research and development."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SOLV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOLV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOLV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SOLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of SOLV stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SOLV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOLV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SOLV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOLV forecast page.

SOLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOLV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SOLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $103.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $87.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $82.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $71.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Travis Steed from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 02/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.