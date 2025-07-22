Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SOLVENTUM lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SOLVENTUM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General issue monitoring related to trade and tariff policy.
General issue monitoring related to medical, dental, and health information systems research and development.
General issue monitoring related to healthcare policy. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act Issues related to healthcare in the FY26 Appropriations process.
General issue monitoring related to Medicare and Medicaid policy. H.R.1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act
General issue monitoring related to medical, dental, and health information systems research and development."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SOLV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SOLV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOLV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SOLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of SOLV stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 4,217,570 shares (+263.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,704,022
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,691,565 shares (+101.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,626,602
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 655,847 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,870,605
- FMR LLC added 465,460 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,393,578
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 432,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,872,776
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 413,410 shares (+350.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,435,696
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 393,060 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,888,282
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SOLV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOLV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SOLV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SOLV forecast page.
SOLV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOLV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SOLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $103.0 on 07/15/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $87.0 on 05/19/2025
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $82.0 on 03/03/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $71.0 on 03/03/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 02/28/2025
- Travis Steed from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 02/26/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.