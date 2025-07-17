Lobbying Update: $60,000 of SMITH & NEPHEW INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$60,000 of SMITH & NEPHEW INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to disposable negative pressure wound therapy. Issues related to payment for skin substitutes wound treatments. Issues related to coding and payment rates for tympanostomy and other procedures involving pediatric medical devices. S. 249/H.R. 1931, Access to Pediatric Technologies Act of 2025. Monitored the implementation of P.L. 117-169, the Inflation Reduction Act, as it relates to drug pricing. Monitored issues related to pass-through payments for medical devices. Monitored H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as it relates to Medicaid. Issues related to Most Favored Nation drug pricing.

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as it relates to corporate and international taxes.

Monitored issues related to price transparency.

Monitored issues related to tariffs."

SNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of SNN stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025

